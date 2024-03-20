Body found in Minnesota River at Granite Falls, death not believed suspicious

Mar. 19—GRANITE FALLS

— Authorities investigating a body found Tuesday in the Minnesota River in Granite Falls said they do not believe the death is suspicious.

According to a Tuesday, March 19 news release from Granite Falls Police Chief Brian Struffert, the department is investigating the circumstances, but, at this point, investigators believe that the person's death is not suspicious and there is no danger to the public.

Officers reportedly responded to the scene near Highways 212 and 23 at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday following a 911 call from a man walking along a nearby path who spotted a body in the water.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for formal identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

Additional information will be released following the preliminary autopsy, family notifications and as the investigation progresses, according to Struffert.

Anyone with information about this person or what may have happened to them is asked to call the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office at 320-564-2129.