Body found after Mesa house fire extinguished: 'Appears to be an adult man,' police say

A man died following a Wednesday afternoon fire in Mesa.

The fire was contained by firefighters after quickly spreading throughout a house around 5:30 p.m. in the area of East 7th Avenue and Gilbert Road, according to information from Mesa Fire and Medical Department and Mesa Police Detective Brandi Myers. A body was found inside the structure after the fire was extinguished, according to Myers.

"The Office of the Medical Examiner responded and took custody of the body, which appears to be an adult man," a Thursday morning email from Myers stated. "The cause and manner of death are pending and the origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation."

The victim was not positively identified as of Thursday morning, Myers added.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of Wednesday night and an investigation was underway, Mesa Fire officials said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Body found after Mesa house fire extinguished