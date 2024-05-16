Body found at Letchworth State Park; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the water on Thursday at Letchworth State Park in Wyoming County, according to New York State Police.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is collaborating with the New York State Park Police to recover the unidentified body.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Further details will be released as they become available, troopers said.

