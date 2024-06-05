Body found in Kalamazoo River in Albion, police say

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was found in the Kalamazoo River in Albion Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers with the Albion Department of Public Safety were called to the river at the waterfall near Haven Road. Police arrived to find a body.

Several surrounding fire departments and the Calhoun County Dive Team responded and got the body out of the water, according to police.

The individual has not been identified, police say, but was turned over to the Calhoun County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information should call Detective Lt. Nicole Wygant at 517.629.7824 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.

