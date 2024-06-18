Body found on Jacksonville’s Northside; neighbors say victim was pregnant woman

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was found dead on a Northside property.

The investigation has gone overnight from Monday into Tuesday and as of Tuesday afternoon, police were still on the property in the 300 block of West 41st Street.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan spoke to neighbors who called police. Two neighbors told Ryan that it was a woman found dead, saying she was in her 20s and she was a few months pregnant.

Police were on both sides of the home with police tape up in the backyard as well. Neighbors also told Ryan there was a hole dug in the backyard.

Investigators said they were initially called Monday for a wellness check, which led to a death investigation. That’s when they found someone dead and said foul play is suspected.

Police said one person was brought in for questioning and we are working to learn who that is. Coming up on CBS47 and FOX30 at 5, you’ll hear from the man who called for the wellness check and what he saw when police arrived.

