Body was found inside a shed, now there’s a search for the killer, SC officials say

A body was found inside a shed Monday and a search is underway for the South Carolina man’s killer, officials said.

At about 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Greenwich Drive, the Aiken Department of Public Safety said. That’s in Aiken, in the area between Silver Bluff Road and Whiskey Road.

Officers discovered the body inside a backyard shed, according to the department of public safety.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Aiken resident Jalen Jones, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

Jones had been shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to Ables.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available, and Jones’ death continues to be investigated by both the department of public safety as well as the coroner’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday in Newberry, Ables said.

No arrests have been reported by law enforcement officers, who are asking for the public’s help with information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department of public safety at 803-642-7620, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“Information from the community is vital to solving this and any crime,” the department of public safety said in a news release.