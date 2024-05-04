Body found inside home in South Deering neighborhood: police

A body was discovered Saturday afternoon inside a townhouse in the South Deering neighborhood on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

Authorities did not indicate an apparent cause of death for the unidentified body found inside the home in the 9800 block of South Hoxie Avenue around 12:45 p.m., police said in a statement.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation pending the results of an autopsy scheduled for Sunday.