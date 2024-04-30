Body found inside car near Lexington park; police investigating

The Lexington Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found overnight.

The body was found at approximately 12:22 a.m. at Shropshire Avenue and E. Third Street. The location is near the Charles Young Park and center.

Lexington police Lt. Joe Anderson said the body was found inside a vehicle. The circumstances of the death are being investigated and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is expected to release more information at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.