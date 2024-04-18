A body found in a burning vehicle fire earlier this month in west Phoenix has been identified by police, according to Phoenix police officials.

Officers responded to an arson call around 6:40 a.m. on April 1 in the area of North 55th Place and the Arizona Canal Trail, officials said in a news release. The remains of Jose De Jesus Loeza, 26, were discovered inside a vehicle found on fire in the canal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or in Spanish at 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) to provide an anonymous tip. Rewards are available for information leading to an arrest, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Body found inside burning car in west Phoenix identified by police