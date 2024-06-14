Body found Friday in vehicle in Curtis Bay, Baltimore Police say

A body was found Friday morning in a vehicle near a park and an elementary school in Curtis Bay, according to Baltimore Police.

A police spokesperson said that officers responded at about 9:45 a.m. to “investigate a vehicle” on the 1300 block of Filbert Street, located next to Farring-Baybrook Park and Curtis Bay Elementary School as well as the Curtis Bay Water Tower.

Police located a 2015 Dodge Charger “near the wood line” and found a male body inside, spokesperson Freddie Talbert said on Friday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took possession of the body, and homicide detectives are investigating the matter, according to police.