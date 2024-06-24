Body found floating in Trinity River under 4th Street bridge in Fort Worth, police say

Police in Fort Worth are investigating a body that was found floating in the Trinity River under the 4th Street bridge Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

Officers were sent to Trinity Trails mile marker WF2292 around 1:25 p.m. after a caller reported seeing the body, police said in the release.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to the person’s death. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will make the determination on the cause and manner of death and release the identity of the person after next-of-kin has been notified.

