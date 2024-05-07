Body found floating in Mississippi River had been there for days, Missouri cops say

This story contains images that may be disturbing to some readers.

A body was pulled from the Mississippi River after workers found it floating, Missouri deputies said.

It had been there for one to two weeks, according to Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office.

Quarry workers pulled the body out of the river the afternoon of May 1 in Ste. Genevieve, deputies said.

Following an autopsy, officials now need the public’s help to identify the body.

The person was between their 20s and 40s, deputies said, and had several tattoos on their arms and fingers.

One of the tattoos included the name “Cee Cee” written among a star pattern on the left wrist and hand. One on the right wrist said “love Melinda.” There was also an “STL,” along with “a cardinal on a baseball bat,” on the left shoulder, deputies said in a May 6 Facebook post.

“Cee Cee” tattoo on the person’s left hand/wrist.

The person’s right hand tattooed with “love Melinda.”

The person was also wearing multiple layers of clothing — a pair of red pants, black pants, two pairs of socks, a T-shirt, a sweatshirt, suede boots and a bra, according to deputies.

Deputies also say the person was wearing a silver ring and a “dog tag” chain, with the tag missing.

The silver chain and ring found on the body.

Anyone with knowledge of the person’s identity is asked to contact the Ste. Genevieve County Detective Bureau at 573-883-5820, ext. 18504 or email Lt. Lance White at lwhite@sgcso.com.

Ste. Genevieve is about a 60-mile drive south of St. Louis.

