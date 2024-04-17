Body found in estuary identified as woman killed by son-in-law, California cops say

More than a month after a man was charged in the killings of his wife and her mother, California police say a body found in an estuary has been identified as his mother-in-law.

With the use of DNA testing, a body found in an Alameda/Oakland estuary on Sept. 30 has been identified as Que Tran, 74, the San Pablo Police Department said in an April 16 news release posted to Facebook.

The department said its detectives, along with other agencies, searched the area where Tran was found, but the remains of Tho Ly, Tran’s daughter, are still missing.

Last month, prosecutors charged Phuc Vo with two counts of murder, police said in a news release, McClatchy News previously reported.

Vo reported Ly, 40, and Tran missing on Sept. 13, saying the pair left their San Pablo home on Sept. 6 and headed to Southern California after an argument, police said.

However, police said detectives saw Vo driving his wife’s missing car, which was found in Oakland on Dec. 5.

Through a follow-up investigation, police said detectives found evidence suggesting Vo was directly involved in the disappearance and killings of the two women.

After executing a search warrant at his home, police said Vo was arrested.

Vo, who is being held in jail without bail, is expected to appear in court again on May 17, online jail records show.

Police ask anyone with information to call 510-215-3150.

San Pablo is about a 20-mile drive northeast from San Francisco.

