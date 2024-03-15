Body found on Dover road identified as missing Ossipee woman

Mar. 15—Dover police are investigating after the body of a missing Ossipee woman was found in a wooded area behind a local business Wednesday.

Around 7:58 a.m. on March 13, Dover police responded to Pace Industries at 29 1/2 Littleworth Road after a resident reported seeing a deceased body in the woodline.

Officers reported finding a deceased woman roughly 20 feet into the woods on Pace Industries property.

Detectives identified the victim as 31-year-old Chelsea Glover, whose last known residence was in Ossipee.

Glover was reported missing to both the Dover and Ossipee police departments and had not been seen since January 2024, officials said.

An autopsy was conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord on Thursday. Results of the autopsy are pending further toxicology testing, police said.

"While this investigation is ongoing, Ms Glover's death is not suspected to be the result of foul play," Dover Police Lieutenant Mark Nadeau said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646 or the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000. The Dover Crimeline can also be contacted via www.dovernhcrimeline.org.