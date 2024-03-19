Body found in desert near Sunland Park landfill

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found in the desert near the Sunland Park, New Mexico, landfill on Monday night, March 18, that city’s Fire Department reported on its X account.

The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Camino Real at about 5:30 p.m. to help the Border Patrol, which found the body, according to the X post.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

