Body found in Des Moines River on Wednesday, police investigating

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Des Moines River on Wednesday morning, police said.

A witness spotted the body on the south side of the river east of Second Avenue at about 9 a.m., said Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police are investigating and more information will be released later today, he said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

