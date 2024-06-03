Body found in demolished house near Gem City Market

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a fire pile in Dayton.

>> PHOTOS: Body found in demolished house near Gem City Market

The body was discovered in the 400 block of Salem Avenue near Gem City Market, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a Dayton police officer spotted a building on fire back in late January in the 400 block of Salem Avenue. It was unclear if the house was occupied.

Firefighters could not enter due to the flames.

Crews began cleaning up the fire pile on Thursday.

We will continue updating this story.