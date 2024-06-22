Body found in Christina River in Wilmington last month is identified by police

The body of a man found in the Christina River late last month has been identified by Wilmington police as 19-year-old Colleed Collier.

Wilmington police were dispatched to the 100 block of Church St., in Christina Park, after a call notifying them of a body being found in the river was made about 6:50 p.m. on May 28.

The body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences for identification and to determine the cause of death.

"Our investigation did not reveal any signs of foul play and the death is not considered to be suspicious," said David Karas, a police spokesperson.

