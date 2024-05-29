Body found in Christina River Tuesday in Wilmington, turned over to medical examiner

The body of a man found in the Christina River Tuesday evening in Wilmington has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences for its investigation, city police said.

The state agency will also determine the man's identity.

"We are waiting for the identification to confirm age," Wilmington Police spokesperson David Karas said on Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Church St., in Christina Park, after a call notifying them of the body being found in the river was made about 6:50 p.m.

