Body found in burning car on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

A body was found Wednesday in a burning car on the shoulder of U.S. 13 on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, and State Police are asking for the public’s help as it investigates.

The vehicle — a light blue 2002 Honda Sport with Maryland license plates — was parked on the southbound shoulder of the highway at about 5 a.m., according to a release from State Police. The area is in the Birdsnest community, about seven miles south of Exmore.

About 8:45 a.m., the car was reported to be on fire, the release said. Firefighters found a body in the front passenger seat after the blaze was extinguished. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle earlier in the morning, or any suspicious activity near it prior to 9 a.m., is asked to contact State Police by calling 804-750-8788, or by dialing #77 on a cell phone, or by sending an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com