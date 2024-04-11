Body found buried in SE Oklahoma City backyard

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police continue to unearth a body that was found buried in the backyard of a home in southeast Oklahoma City. The body was discovered at a home off Foster Drive in the Oak Cliff subdivision.

Residents in the area woke up to police and crime scene investigators filling the street.

“Pretty crazy. So alarming,” said Michael Self, a neighbor who has lived in the area for eight years. “I don’t know if I want to even live in this neighborhood after this.”

Investigators said a man was killed after a disagreement with a roommate. The roommate then buried the body in the backyard, according to police.

Officers arrested Juan Lopez-Aldana, 22, and charged him with first degree murder in the case.

“That’s pretty chilling,” said Alfredo Rodriguez, who lives across the street. “That’s scary. You know, you never know who your neighbors are.”

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flew over the scene on Wednesday. A blue tent could be seen in the backyard and a number of investigators surrounding freshly turned dirt.

A crew from the medical examiner’s office could also been seen taking plastic buckets, shovels and sifters from the back of a truck at the site.

Police said removing the body could take time as they thoroughly remove dirt layer by layer.

Neighbors said they did not know the people living in the home well but would occasionally see them outside.

“They weren’t here for too long,” said Rodriguez.

