Body found in Boomer Lake Park Thursday morning

Apr. 4—Residents found a body in Boomer Lake Park Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Stillwater Police Department.

Officers responded to a call for service at 9:31 a.m., the report said, when the concerned residents called the police for help.

The Criminal Investigations Division at SPD is investigating. The State Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause of death, according to SPD.

The preliminary investigation did not indicate foul play is involved, the report said.

SPD said the identity of the individual will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

"The case is still open and under investigation," a spokesman with SPD told the News Press. "So there is (not) much more information we can release at this time."

The spokesman added that the department was still waiting for next of kin to be notified.