Body found in Biscayne Bay near Julia Tuttle Causeway, Miami police say

A body was found floating in Biscayne Bay near the Julia Tuttle Causeway Tuesday morning, Miami police said.

The body was reported to police and Miami Fire Rescue around 10:50 a.m. at 856 NE 36th St., said Officer Kiara Delva, a police department spokeswoman.

As of 1 p.m., police and firefighters were still trying to get the body out of the water, Delva said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said in an email.

