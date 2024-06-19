Body found in Arkansas River in Otero County

(OTERO COUNTY, Colo.) — A body was discovered in the Arkansas River near La Junta on Tuesday evening, June 18, according to the Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

OCSO posted on social media shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and said the body was discovered around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. OCSO said the body was found in the river just north of the BNSF railyard.

OCSO deputies, members of the La Junta Fire Department, the Otero County Emergency Manager, and members of the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office responded to assist in the recovery.

Search for 19-year-old in Arkansas River suspended due to weather

The body has not been identified, though crews had been searching the river in Otero County for 19-year-old Devlin Cambeul since he went missing after going into the water on Wednesday morning, June 12.

OCSO said the body was being transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office for identification.

