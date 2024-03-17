Body found in Antioch residence after fire

(KRON) – A person was found dead in Antioch, the Antioch Police Department announced.

Antioch police officers responded to the rear of the 2900 block of Melon Court for a reported fire at the request of ConFire at 6:51 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers located a deceased person who was severely burned. According to police, the cause of death is unknown. The autopsy is pending from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office.

The Violet Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released.

