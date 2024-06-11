Body found in Chester County identified as woman reported missing last month

A body found Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a woman who was reported missing, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made around 12 p.m. off Cradle Street in Chester.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, deputies confirmed that the victim was 56-year-old Donna Lynn Coley.

Coley was reported missing last month, according to deputies.

She was last seen during the early morning hours of May 30 on Pinckney Street near the J.A. Cochran Bypass.

Deputies said their search for Coley lasted 11 days.

In the early morning hours of June 11, 70-year-old Thomas W. Glenn was arrested in connection with Coley’s disappearance.

ALSO READ: 56-year-old woman reported missing in Chester County, deputies say

He has been charged with murder and is being held at the Chester County Detention Center.

Deputies said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Body of a missing 21-year-old Charlotte man found; case ruled homicide)