Body was found in an alley, now search underway for hit-and-run driver, SC officials say

A search is underway for a hit-and-run driver after a South Carolina man’s body was found in an alley, according to the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

The deadly collision happened March 1 in Winnsboro, Coroner Chris Hill said Monday in a news release.

The body of 56-year-old Winnsboro resident Brian Kennedy, Sr., was found in an alley off of South Zion Street, according to the release. Kennedy had been hit by an unknown vehicle, the coroner’s office said.

Hill said an autopsy is scheduled to determine Kennedy’s cause of death.

No other injuries were reported.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the crash is being investigated by Winnsboro Public Safety and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information about collision, or the vehicle and driver involved, is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 800-768-1503, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip. Tips can also be texted to *HP.

Through Sunday, 137 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least six people have died in Fairfield County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 15 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.