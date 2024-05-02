Body of fifth victim recovered from truck in Key Bridge wreckage Wednesday

The body of a fifth person killed in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse was recovered Wednesday.

The Key Bridge Unified Command recovered the body of 49-year-old Miguel Luna, of Glen Burnie, from inside a red truck found by salvage teams, the unified command said in a news release late Wednesday night.

The bodies of five of six victims,have now been recovered. José Mynor López, a father of four who was originally from Guatemala and lived in Dundalk, is still missing.

Divers had already recovered the bodies of 26-year-old Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, originally from Guatemala; 38-year-old Maynor Suazo Sandoval, originally from Honduras; 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, originally from Mexico; and Carlos Daniel Hernandez, who was in his 20s and originally from Mexico.

The victims were part of the same construction crew working on the bridge when it was struck by a cargo ship, the Dali, early in the morning March 26 and collapsed into the Patapsco River. The men were all presumed dead by their employer, Brawner Builders, by that night. Crews have been clearing parts of bridge, roadway and other debris using giant cranes and claws in hopes of finding the victims and reopening the river’s main channel by the end of the month.

Friends described Luna, an immigrant from El Salvador and father of three, as a joyful father and grandfather who worked as a welder. Luna and his wife, Maria del Carmen, are minor celebrities for the family’s pink and white food truck, Pupuseria Y Antojitos Carmencita Luna, and he was known for bringing enough to share to job sites. Last month, friends and family hosted a memorial soccer tournament in his honor.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” Col.Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a news release.

This article may be updated.