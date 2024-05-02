Body of fifth Francis Scott Key Bridge victim recovered

Salvage work continues on the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge as it lies on the container ship Dali in Baltimore, Md. On Wednesday, authorities said the body of a fifth victim who died when the bridge collapsed in late March has been recovered. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI

May 2 (UPI) -- The body of a fifth victim of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse has been recovered, authorities and officials said.

Unified Command confirmed the recovery in a statement Wednesday, identifying the body as 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna of Glen Burnie. Md.

Six people were killed and nearly all commercial transit to the Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest in the United States, came to a halt March 26 when Maryland's Francis Scott Key Bridge collaged after a 985-foot container ship crashed into it.

The victims in the collapse were construction workers filling potholes on the bridge. Two bodies were initially recovered from the wreckage, followed by a third on April 5 and a fourth on April 15.

Unified Command said Luna's body was found inside a red truck that had been located by salvage teams on site.

"We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family," said Col. Roland Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police.

"Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time."

The other victims have been identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, and Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 38. At the request of the family, the identity of the fourth victim has not be released to the public.

The search for the sixth victim remains ongoing.