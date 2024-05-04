Body discovered in woods near Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge in Lewiston

May 3—LEWISTON — Police are investigating after a body was discovered Friday afternoon in a wooded area beneath the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Early reports were that the body was found inside a tent in the woods on the Lewiston side of the bridge.

Police, fire and rescue crews were called to the area about 4:30 p.m. after a caller reported finding the body.

There was no information about the identity of the deceased. Lewiston police said the body will be brought to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

