Body discovered outside Queens apartment building: NYPD

REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) – A body was found outside of an apartment building in Queens this weekend, according to the NYPD.

The body was discovered around 12:54 p.m. on Sunday near 92-40 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park.

There was no ID on the body and no visible signs of trauma, sources told PIX11 News.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Erin Pflaumer

