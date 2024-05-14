Body discovered in Grand Canyon believed to be missing Santa Fe man

May 13—National Park Service officials believe a body found Friday in the Grand Canyon was that of Thomas Robison of Santa Fe.

Park officials had announced April 24 that Robison, 58, was believed to be missing in the national park after his truck was found abandoned.

Rangers recovered a body in the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park at "river mile 6," the Park Service said in a news release Monday, adding the body was taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office in Arizona for positive identification.

Robison's champagne-colored 2001 Toyota Tacoma was discovered at Lee's Ferry in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in late April. He was believed to have attempted to make a trip down the Colorado River with his small dog, an 11-year-old Welsh corgi, in a wooden raft he may have constructed himself, park officials said last month.

The Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident, Monday's news release states.