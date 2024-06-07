Body cams at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods? Here's where those stores are

TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods, announced it will be requiring some employees to wear body cameras to prevent stealing.

A spokesperson for the company told the Journal News that body cameras have already been used in various stores.

“At TJX, the safety of our Associates and our customers is always a top priority. Over the past year, we have begun use of body cameras in certain stores across our U.S. retail brands," they said.

However, not all employees will be equipped with body cameras, according to the spokesperson. Only certain loss prevention employees who have gone through training to use the equipment will wear them. Additionally, only law enforcement officers or legal representatives requesting subpoenas will be able to access the footage.

"We hope that these body cameras will help us de-escalate incidents, deter crime, and demonstrate to our Associates and customers that we take safety in our stores seriously," the TJX spokesperson said.

Rise in store theft prevention

Retail stores across the country have also taken steps to reduce theft in their stores. Stores like Target, Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy have locked up some products behind glass cases and reduced the ability for self checkout.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul in a news release from May, organized retail theft in the state has risen in the last six years. She said larceny offenses in New York City alone have spiked by 51% between 2017 and 2023.

“Retail theft has become a major concern for businesses across the state, particularly small businesses with exposed inventory, which is leaving them susceptible to such crimes," said Heather Mulligan, CEO for the Business Council of New York State Inc.

However, a report from NPR said crime data has not indicated a "nationwide epidemic of theft," with some retail CEOs even saying the situation in their stores after implementing theft prevention measures has improved.

The 2025 New York state budget includes a $5 million tax credit for small businesses to invest in security measures for their stores and $40.2 million for dedicated retail theft teams with the District Attorney's office, state police and local law enforcement.

"Here in New York, we are standing up to organized retail theft, backing our businesses and their workers with the full force of the law, and restoring that sense of security and peace of mind so they can focus on what they do best," Hochul said.

TJX has a significant presence in the Hudson Valley. Here's where you may see employees with body cameras in the near future:

T.J. Maxx

205 East Route 59, Nanuet

425 Central Avenue, Hartsdale

35 Fitzgerald Street, Yonkers

750 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers

506 Main Street, Mount Kisco

10 Triangle Shopping Center, Yorktown Heights

600 East Sandford Boulevard, Mount Vernon

Marshalls

76 Rockland Plaza, Nanuet

221 N. Central Park Avenue, Hartsdale

2490 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers

750 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers

3165 East Main Street, Mohegan Lake

200 Petersville Road, New Rochelle

20 Waterfront Place, Port Chester

Home Goods

205 East Route 59, Nanuet

449 Tarrytown Road, White Plains

855 Central Park Avenue, Scarsdale

3 East Main Street, Mount Kisco

3061 East Main Street, Mohegan Lake

750 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers

423 Boston Post Road, Port Chester

200 Petersville Road, New Rochelle

861 Pelham Parkway, Pelham Manor

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Employee body cams coming to T.J. Maxx, other stores