Body camera shows handcuffs, zip ties in car during man’s arrest for impersonating officer

Newly released body camera video shows what police officers found when they arrested a man last week for impersonating an officer.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Springboro Police arrested Dennis Meade, 52, of Middletown, on June 15 for impersonating an officer.

The body camera video shows what officers found inside Meade’s car.

“He’s got handcuffs on the spotlight, radio, and I don’t know if the radios work or anything,” the officers said. “He’s got zip ties in the back, like a full-blown pack. He’s got some gloves over here for evidence collection.”

Springboro Police Officer William Overholtz, working from an alert to area law enforcement agencies about a Chevrolet Tahoe being involved in a road rage incident in Miamisburg on June 15, spotted the vehicle that same day while canvassing passing traffic, according to a police department incident report News Center 7 obtained.

Overholtz had the car stop in a Kroger gas station parking lot, got out, and approached to question the driver, later identified as 52-year-old Dennis Meade of Middletown.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with a couple who said Meade tried to run them off the road on Interstate 75.

They told her the Tahoe hit the shoulder on state Route 741 in Miamisburg, “acting like he was a cop, hit his lights and then got behind us.”

Adam Hollon was in his car with Christin Hale and their two young children. He said they pulled onto I-75 and the driver tried to hit them several times. Hollon called 9-1-1 and got off the interstate.

Officers say Meade got behind them and turned on what looked like police lights.

But officers and state troopers pulled him over and found a gun, handcuffs, and a siren in his car.

Meade is facing charges for impersonating a police officer.