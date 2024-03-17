Body camera recordings from across Kansas show moments leading up to fatal shootings

The Star requested body camera footage from all 47 fatal police shootings in Kansas from 2019 to 2023 under the Kansas Open Records Act.

Where recordings existed, officials denied releasing them to the public 67% of the time.

Officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing in all of the cases.

Videos that officials released from other cities across Kansas varied: Some were heavily blurred, while others edited out either the beginning of the interaction or what transpired in the immediate aftermath of a shooting. Two agencies declined to release recordings, but allowed a reporter to watch the footage in their offices.

These are among the videos The Star obtained.