Body camera footage released of Springfield man being shot, killed by ISP trooper on I-55

Illinois State Police released body camera footage of a fatal shooting of a Springfield man involving ISP troopers on Interstate 55 the afternoon of Feb. 24.

One of the videos posted on YouTube showed Trayvon Cornelius Little, 37, pointing a firearm at the first arriving ISP trooper, who pulled up behind Little's car on the shoulder of I-55 northbound near Lexington, about 80 miles north of Springfield.

Troopers later exchanged gunfire with Little, who was fatally struck and later pronounced dead.

A video showed Little crossing the highway and taking aim at a vehicle southbound on I-55. A subsequent investigation confirmed Little fired a shot from inside his vehicle in the direction of another vehicle before troopers arrived on the scene.

Troopers repeatedly yelled for Little to "get on the ground" and "drop the weapon."

Several people were around Little's vehicle during the incident. A female was later shown in the back seat of one of two vehicles on the shoulder.

A news release from ISP issued Monday detailed that there were no other injuries.

The video was released after consultation with and authorization by the McLean County State’s Attorney. ISP said it provided Little’s family the opportunity to review the video before its release to the public but did not indicate if they did so.

No charges have been filed in the case as ISP's Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation.

You can watch the videos on the Illinois State Police's YouTube page. Viewer discretion is advised.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Body camera footage released of fatal shooting of Springfield man