Body camera footage of police pursuit, fatal crash in Anne Arundel County released

Body camera footage of a police pursuit that led to a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County last month was released by the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General on Tuesday.

The May 13 collision in Harwood was captured by cameras worn by Calvert County Sheriff deputies Michael Lewis and Wyatt McDowell.

According to police, the pursuit started in Huntingtown, where Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies received reports of car break-ins. At about 5:35 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle “believed to be associated with the break-ins” near the intersection of Plum Point and Ridge roads, a news release says.

The body camera footage shows McDowell and Lewis pursuing the suspect for about 25 miles until the intersection of Birdsville and Solomons Island roads in Harwood, where the fleeing vehicle collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the car pursued by police was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, and the front-seat passenger, a “juvenile female,” was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The rear passenger and the driver of the pickup truck were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Division, which is charged with scrutinizing police-related deaths in Maryland, is investigating the incident.