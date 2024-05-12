Body camera footage captures first responders' reactions in wake of Baltimore bridge collapse

The sun rises on May 9, 2024 as salvage work continues on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major span over the Patapsco River in Baltimore that collapsed on March 26, 2024 after it was struck by a Singapore-flagged container ship 'Dali’, killing six road workers who were on the bridge at the time.

Body camera footage caught the moment first responders were left shocked by the Baltimore bridge collapse.

"This is [expletive] bad," one officer is heard saying in the footage. "Like, there is no bridge."

In the video, which was originally published by The Baltimore Banner, an officer is heard stuttering while standing on a boat as he looks out to where the Francis Scott Key Bridge once stood.

"It's like something's missing here in the skyline..." said the officer. "The whole center span is gone completely. It's in the water."

The media outlet reports that at 5 a.m., the officer was talking on his cell phone. He stood on a boat that neared the collapsed bridge and spoke with someone who reported that everything was suspended until there was sunlight.

What happened during the bridge collapse?

On March 26, early in the morning, a 984-foot container ship struck the bridge, which left it in ruins. A video posted to YouTube shows how the bridge collapsed and plunged into the water that morning.

The incident killed six construction workers who were on the bridge fixing potholes.

On May 7, more than a month after the collapse, the final victim was recovered from the river according to police.

Contributing: Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY, and Reuters

