Body cam video of Kroger shootout released, prosecutor says officers’ actions were ‘justified’

New body cam footage was released after a shootout at an Ohio Kroger last month, and the county prosecutor said the officer’s actions were justified.

Body camera footage obtained by our news partners at WCPO-9 TV shows police officers unloading dozens of rounds inside a Colerain Township Kroger.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the officer’s actions were justified because the man they were firing at posed a deadly threat.

“When everybody else’s instinct is to run for their lives, these officers ran in the direction of danger to save others,” Powers said.

On May 29th around 4 p.m., body camera footage shows Officer Brian Huntington shoot fire, as 42-year-old Joseph Van Niman points a gun.

Powers said just moments earlier Van Niman ignored officers’ commands to stop after they watched him engage in a drug deal and walk across the Kroger parking lot.

After Huntington shoots, Officer Jordan Meinking does too, according to more body camera footage.

Both officers follow Van Niman as he runs into the store. Powers said Van Niman then took cover by the entrance and repeatedly stepped out to exchange gunfire with both officers.

Customers just feet away were forced to duck for cover. Colerain Police Chief Edwin Cordie III firmly defended his officers, saying their actions were justified.

“I think that any time a firearm is involved, especially when it’s pointed at an individual, that is a justifiable lethal encounter,” Cordie said.

Powers said a third undercover officer, who’d entered a different way, fired at Van Niman from inside the store.

When Van Niman tried to run farther into the store, officers fired their final rounds, one of them hitting Van Niman in the eye.

“You can only imagine what this may have turned into and we’re very fortunate for the result that we have today,” Powers said.

One customer was injured during the shooting, likely by shrapnel from passing bullets.

Van Niman is still in the hospital as he waist to face a judge on his 12-count indictment.







