Body Cam: Foster mother accused of murdering boy says she killed him in hospital room confession

A newly released body camera video shows the moment an Ohio foster mother confessed to detectives about killing her 5-year-old foster son in February.

The video from the Brooklyn Police Department, obtained by our news partners at WBNS in Columbus, shows Pammy Maye in a hospital where she was taken to be evaluated. Maye explains to officers that she suffocated Darnell Taylor with a trash bag.

Taylor was at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that was issued on Feb. 14. His body was found two days later inside a sewage drain in Franklin County.

Maye was located in Brooklyn, a suburb of Cleveland, on Feb. 15. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. There, detectives asked her if there was a chance that Taylor was alive.

“No, there isn’t. And I did it,” Maye said.

In the video, Maye can be heard saying she killed Taylor in his room and later hid his body in a closet for several hours. She says she was angry at him for eating snacks in bed the previous night.

When her husband came home from work, she said he went to bed assuming the 5-year-old was asleep, WBNS reported. Two hours after he went to bed, Maye said she put Taylor’s body in her Jeep and started to look for a place to take it.

After placing his body in a sewage drain, she went home and got into bed with her husband. She told him she had something serious to say.

Maye’s husband called 911 around 3 a.m. to report that she told him the boy was no longer alive. He said he searched the house before calling and couldn’t find Taylor.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Maye has since been charged with aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to her attorney, she is competent to stand trial.

