Body cam footage shown during trial of suspected Mobile police shooter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During the second day of Dajoune Devon Dubose’s trial for shooting a Mobile Police officer in 2018, body camera footage was played, showing most of the incident.

Dajoune Devon Dubose (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Dubose has been charged with attempted murder for the shooting of Mobile Police Cpl. Ben Towarnyckyj in November of 2018 after a traffic stop. He was allegedly driving a stolen car at the time.

The video starts when Cpl. Towarnyckyj is at the back of the car driven by someone, whom police identified as Dubose, with his gun pointed at the car and the suspect’s hands outside of the driver’s seat window.

Cpl. Towarnyckyj then appears to move to the passenger side of the car and open the front passenger door.

Towarnyckyj looks through the items on the passenger seat before backing away from the car.

The suspect then is seen getting out of the driver’s seat and crossing over to the passenger side. That’s when he appears to grab a gun, point it at Cpl. Towarnyckyj and fire.

Towarnyckyj then runs behind his patrol car to shield himself. Dubose then returns to the driver’s seat and drives off while Towarnyckyj is firing shots.

The video ends after the car is out of sight.

