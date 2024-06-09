Body of BBC TV presenter found in Greece

The BBC's main headquarters, Broadcasting House, is pictured on October 17, 2019, in London. The body of TV presenter Dr. Michael Mosely was discovered Sunday in Greece. File Photo by Igbofr/Wikimedia

June 9 (UPI) -- Investigators have found the body of BBC TV presenter Michael Mosley after he disappeared last week while on a trip to the Greek island of Symi, setting off an extensive, multi-agency search.

Moseley, 67, was a father of four and a medical journalist and documentary maker. He was well-known and highly popular among fans of the BBC.

His body was found about a 30-minute walk from the village of Pedi. He was seen on surveillance video leaving the coastal city of Agios Nikolaos around 1:30 p.m. local time Wednesday on foot in intense heat and across rocky terrain.

Greek authorities had been conducting an extensive search amid sweltering temperatures.

"We're taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it," said his wife, Bailey Mosley. "He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn't be easily seen by the extensive search team."

"Michael was an adventurous man, it's part of what made him so special," she continued.

Chris Warburton, a BBC Radio 5 presenter, made the announcement live during the "Sunday Breakfast" program as the news came in shortly after 9 a.m. in London.

"You know it's something we've been talking about for the last few days," Warburton said. "A body has been found in the search for the TV and radio presenter Michael Mosely, a rescue worker has told the BBC."

Moseley's body was found on a beach in Agia Marina near a beach bar, according to the mayor of Symi, Eleftherios Papakalodoukas. The mayor saw something near the bar's fence and alerted staff.

Upon discovering his body the next day, police reported Mosely had been dead for several days, according to the BBC.

"We had an incredibly lucky life together," Bailey Mosley said. "We loved each other very much and were so happy together."

She said she was proud of her children and "hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people around the world."

Tributes have also been pouring from Mosely fans and his former colleagues on BBC TV and radio.

"He was a brilliant science broadcaster and program maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple, but he was also passionate about engaging and entertaining audiences, inspiring us all to live a healthier, fuller life," said the BBC's Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore.

Moore also praised Mosely's "passion for explaining science to a wider audience", adding he made it "accessible to anyone and everyone, not just a niche scientific crowd," she said.

Greek forensics experts examined the body. Mosely's family thanked Greek authorities and police who conducted the extensive search and rescue operation under difficult circumstances.