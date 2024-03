Body Balance takes holistic approach to health

TechCrunch

Baron Capital, an investor in Indian food delivery startup Swiggy, has increased the value of its stake in the Indian firm, implying a valuation of $12.16 billion, surpassing the $10.7 billion post-money valuation at which Swiggy secured funding in early 2022. New York-based Baron Capital disclosed in new fillings (PDF) that it has marked up the value of its stake in Bengaluru-based Swiggy to $87.2 million, an increase from its original investment of $76.7 million in the food delivery platform. The valuation uptick at the end of December is a noteworthy development for Swiggy and, more broadly, the Indian startup ecosystem.