Body of 24-year-old Eagle man found in Payette River after drowning near Horseshoe Bend

A 24-year-old Eagle man’s body was discovered in the Payette River over a week after he drowned.

Daniel Frandson and his friend were jumping into the river off rocks and the train bridge in Horseshoe Bend on the evening of May 31, when Frandson got pulled underwater, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Office and prior Idaho Statesman reporting.

“His friend tried to save him but was unsuccessful,” Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner previously told the Statesman by phone. “He almost drowned himself.”

An air search spotted Frandson’s body in the river near the Montour Bridge, which is west of Horseshoe Bend and roughly 10 miles from the train bridge, the Sheriff’s Office said. Several law enforcement agencies responded, including the Ada County Sheriff’s Office dive team.

Frandson is the third person to die in the river since late May. One man drowned after he got swept underwater by the current off the Alder Creek Bridge in Garden Valley, and the other died after his vehicle veered into the river on Idaho 55 between Horseshoe Bend and Banks, the Statesman previously reported.

“There’s still a lot of snow up high that’s melting and running off,” Turner previously said. “The river is running pretty high, pretty fast. People just need to be aware of their surroundings and be aware that the conditions of the river are still dangerous.”