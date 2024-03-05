Bodies of woman, mom still missing as husband accused in killings, California police say

A 40-year-old San Pablo man who reported his wife and her mother missing has now been charged in connection with their deaths, California police say.

Prosecutors charged Phuc Vo with two counts of murder on Monday, March 4, following his arrest on Feb. 29, San Pablo police said in a news release.

Vo told police Sept. 13 that his wife, Tho Ly, 40, and her mother, Que Tran, 74, had not been seen after leaving their San Pablo home Sept. 6 to travel to Southern California following an argument, the release said.

But detectives spotted Vo driving his wife’s missing vehicle, which was found Dec. 5 in Oakland, police said.

Investigators uncovered other evidence suggesting Vo was directly involved in the disappearance and killings of the two women, police said.

He was arrested after police served a search warrant at his home, the release said.

The bodies of Ly and Tran have not been discovered, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 510-215-3150.

San Pablo is about 20 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Three women leaving baby shower die in crash with accused drunk driver, CA cops say

Accused thief hops into driverless car — then can’t drive it away, California cops say

Explosion of homemade fireworks kills man at dog park, Colorado police say