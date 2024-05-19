Bodies of woman, child found in Augusta neighborhood off Gordon Highway

Augusta authorities are investigating the deaths of a woman and infant boy.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office found their bodies on Saturday after responding to a house on the 1600 block of Chase Creek Court at 4:15 p.m. in reference to deceased persons, according to Richmond County sheriff's Sgt. John Perry. They were inside the house.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen reported they were found dead on the scene. The nature of the deaths has not been confirmed.

The house was located off East Robinson Avenue and Gordon Highway, just outside Grovetown.

