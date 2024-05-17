Bodies found in Sumner County identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement has identified the two bodies found in Sumner County.

A news release from the SCSO says one of the bodies was found on May 10 and the other on May 13. They were transported to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center for examination.

Both of the bodies were discovered near the vicinity of the 300 block of River Road.

“Both individuals had been reported missing in early January of 2024. Monica R. Williams (29) had been reported missing through the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and Kevin M. Ledesma (24) was reported through the Wichita Police Department,” the news release said.

There have been several suspects identified in the case by the SCSO, which is calling this a double homicide.

There is no immediate threat to the public.

The circumstances of the deaths are still under investigation by the SCSO. If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 316-660-5300.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.