Bodies discovered in wooded area near missing Florida woman’s car

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two bodies were found in a wooded area near a vehicle that belonged to a Florida woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office made the discovery on Saturday, weeks after 25-year-old Claudia Pena and her husband, Nicolas Alvarez, were reported missing from Kissimmee on April 7.

The couple was reportedly last seen through a Ring doorbell camera entering and leaving Pena’s mother’s house twice before vanishing.

According to the sheriff’s office, after deputies located the Pena’s vehicle, they found the remains of two bodies in a wooded area nearby. Police said the incident appears to be an “isolated incident.”

While the remains have not been positively identified as the missing couple, the clothing on one of the remains is consistent with what Pena was wearing when she went missing.

The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the remains at this time.

