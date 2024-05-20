Bodies of adult female, male infant found in residence on Chase Creek Court in Grovetown

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what the incident report states as an “unintended death.”

According to the incident report, a Richmond County deputy was dispatched to a residence on Chase Creek Court in Grovetown on Saturday, May 18th in reference to a suspicious situation.

The deputy states in the incident report that he observed fire and EMS workers standing on teh upper level of the stairs standing in front of the bodies of an adult female and a male infant.

According to the incident report, both bodies were laying on the floor with the adult female body faced down on the floor wit her head turned to the left while the infant’s body was laying on her back with his face upward.

The deputy states that he observed both subjects had discoloration to their faces and lips and the infant had a large red rounded bruise or mark on the left side of his head.

According to the investigating coroner, the advised time of death was 7:05 P.M., and both bodies were transported to the coroner’s office at 9:06 P.M.

Authorities with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office state that they do not believe there was foul play involved in this case.

