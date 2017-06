The bodies of seven U.S. sailors missing after a Navy destroyer collided with a container ship off Japan were found in flooded berthing compartments, a defense official said.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View